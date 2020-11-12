MONTREAL -- The Legault government announced new investments totaling $1.8 billion over three years to help the province’s economy.

The announcement came during an economic update to the province Thursday by Quebec’s Finance Minister Eric Girard.

Of the new measures, announced, close to $300 is for help to Quebeckers affected by the pandemic, including:

$100 million for better access to mental health services, as announced last week

$50 million for daycare services

$57 million to adapt classrooms, and for distance learning

$10 million to support vulnerable Quebeckers

The other $1.5 million is to jumpstart the economy, and includes:

$459 million to help Quebeckers join the job market, in health care, construction, IT and cinema

$477 million to support research and innovation, as well as rural economic development

$547 million to encourage green initiatives and local food production

The investments, together with previously announced measures, amount to $13 billion since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Quebec in March.

The CAQ government is planning for a $15 billion budget deficit for 2020-2021 to offset the spending.

It will take a few years to pay things off, as the government is also planning to run a deficit for the following two years — $8.3 billion in 2021-2022 and $7 billion in 2022-2023.

“We must collectively face one of the worst crises in Quebec history,” said Finance Minister Eric Girard. “The government will do whatever is necessary to strengthen our health system and help citizens and businesses that have been hard hit, so they can get through this pandemic and recover quickly.”

Quebeckers can expect the books to be balanced in five years, said the Legault government, adding it is not planning to cut services or increase taxes to reach a balanced budget.