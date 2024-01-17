Quebec housing board recommends rent increase of 4 per cent in 2024

Quebec's housing tribunal (TAL) issued its new guidelines for rent calculations on Wednesday, recommending landlords raise the rent of unheated dwellings by 4 per cent in 2024.

It's a jump from the previous year, when the TAL, formerly called the Régie du logement du Quebec, recommended a rental increase of 2.3 per cent for this category.

The guidelines are based on several factors, including electricity and gas costs, maintenance costs, management fees and capital expenditures, as outlined by the Consumer Price Index.

The TAL predicts that gas and oil won't contribute as much to a landlord's overall expenses this year, down 7.3 and 10 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, the share of other categories is increasing.

Landlords are not legally required to follow the TAL's recommendations.

The housing board specifies that rent increases may vary depending on municipal taxes and renovations.

"The operating income and expenses for a building may justify a variation in rent distinct from this example of calculation, particularly if the building has undergone major work," the TAL guidelines state.

More to come.