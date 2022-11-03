Quebec hospital may remove child's breathing tube despite parents' objection: court
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a Montreal children's hospital can permanently remove a breathing tube from a five-year-old who has been in a coma since June.
The Sainte-Justine hospital sued the child's parents because they are refusing to consent to the procedure unless the hospital plans to reintubate the child if things go wrong.
The hospital says doctors believe the child can breathe on his own and that continuing intubation will cause more harm.
However, the hospital says that doctors say the child should be given end-of-life care in the event that he stops being able to breathe without support.
The boy has been in a coma since June 12 after he was found at the bottom of the family pool.
The hospital says it will not remove the breathing tube until the parents have had a chance to appeal the ruling.
A lawyer for the parents says they are studying the decision and have not decided whether to appeal.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2022.
