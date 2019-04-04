

CTV Montreal





Quebec is considering renaming two portions of Highway 10 in the Eastern Townships after Jean Lapierre.

Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel asked the province’s toponomy commission to evaluate the project, asking local mayors if they would be in favour of the change.

The section of the highway would be between the Champlain Bridge and Exit 48 near St-Cesaire, in the Monteregie.



Bonnardel told reporters on Thursday they will know the results in the coming weeks.

Lapierre, a former politician and political analyst, died two years ago when a small plane that he and several members of his family were in crashed in Iles-de-la-Madeleine.

He was 59 years old.