Quebec hopes to improve patient services by appointing new access coordinator

Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Monday the appointment of an "access coordinator,” whose mandate will be to facilitate access to primary care and reduce waiting times for surgery.

Michel Delamarre, former president and CEO of the Quebec City regional health board (CIUSSS), will take on the role. It’s familiar territory for him, as he led the team responsible for touring health-care establishments and drafting a report on the performance of the front-line access services (GAP).

One of its first tasks is to implement the recommendations made in that report.

Five priority measures have been identified:

extending the GAP's opening hours

introducing a telephone call-back system to avoid having to wait on the line

being able to address several health problems at once during a medical appointment

including more professionals to refer patients

speeding up the GAP’s digital transformation

Among the new specialties to be included in the service are dentists, optometrists and physiotherapists, professionals who work mostly in private practice and for whom patients may have to pay fees.

Delamarre summed up his mandate by sharing his “obsession” with finding “the right service, the right professional, in the right place, every time.” He added that whenever this perfect recipe fails to materialize, an explanation will be required.

Dubé said he was "extremely concerned" about the speed of patient care. He therefore wants to tackle not only the first line, but also the third and fourth, by speeding up the discharge of patients from hospitals and offering them follow-up care at home.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 23, 2023.

- The Canadian Press health content is funded through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial choices.