Quebec home-care workers want compensation for high gas prices

Thousands of health and social service workers who provide home care or who visit families' homes for their jobs have been faced with rising gas prices in recent months.

Their unions are now calling on the government to come to an agreement on a compensation amount to make up the difference.

Usually, the allowances paid for the use of a vehicle for work purposes are adjusted in April and October each year, explained Julie Bouchard, president of the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), in an interview Monday.

She said she'd like the affected workers to receive a compensatory amount by the next revision in October.

"We want to be able to agree on a compensatory amount that would cover the costs that some people have to pay out of their own pockets to make up for this inconvenience, to ensure that they don't have to pay out of their own wallets," said Bouchard.

The allowance has been 62 cents per kilometre since April 1 and 55 cents after 8,000 kilometers, the union leader said.

"This is clearly insufficient," she said.

The issue could concern nurses, nursing assistants, orderlies, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, social workers and any other workers who visit families.

"Some health care workers have complained directly to their managers, but it seems that they [the managers] can't help it either," says Bouchard.

These workers were told that "it's in the jurisdiction of the Treasury and they can't give a compensatory amount, even if they know and understand the issue with the price of gas," she said.

The FIQ also pointed out that the retention and recruitment of nurses and health care workers is already difficult without this additional obstacle.

A petition has been launched to support the cause, as well, and it's listed on the National Assembly's website. On Monday, the petition had nearly 3,000 names on it. Those concerned must sign it by September 8.

The other unions involved, also campaigning for the compensation, are the QFL-affiliated Syndicat québécois des employés de service (SQEES), the QFL-affiliated Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) the Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS), the Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS) affiliated to the CSN, the Fédération des professionnels (FP) affiliated to the CSN, the CSQ and the Syndicat des professionnels du gouvernement du Québec (SPGQ).

Last week, rural and suburban mail carriers who work for Canada Post and need to use their personal vehicles to deliver mail asked for similar compensation because of rising gas prices.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 13, 2022.