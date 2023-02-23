Quebec holds minute of silence for Ukraine in national assembly

Premier François Legault said Quebec can provide "all kinds of help" to Ukrainians on Thursday on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of that country.

A year ago, Vladimir Putin's troops embarked on what was supposed to be a blitzkrieg to topple the Ukrainian government of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but what has become a war of attrition.

On Thursday morning, Legault met with Ukrainians whom Quebec has taken in as refugees, including the family of the girl who was struck and killed by a car in Montreal last December.

During a short press scrum before going to question time, he said Quebec has taken in 11,000 Ukrainians since the invasion began, adding to the 40,000 or so ethnic Ukrainians already living here.

"We are very proud of that," he said in the house during the adoption of a motion in support of Ukraine, with visitors of Ukrainian origin in the gallery.

Some were red-eyed and tearful.

"You are fighting for your freedom, but you are also fighting for us, for our freedom as well. Today and until the end of this war, Quebecers will be behind the Ukrainians," said Legault.

"Let there be no doubt that an unhappy outcome would have serious implications for our daily lives," Liberal MNA Michelle Setlakwe predicted in her speech.

Asked to elaborate on what more Quebec could do to help Ukraine, he said all kinds of help could be provided without specifying what exactly.

The head of government asked Quebecers to show solidarity with the Ukrainians.

"We must support them and denounce what Mr. Putin is doing, the whole world must be behind them until it is over," he said.

He wore a fabric heart in the colours of the Ukrainian flag on his lapel. Many MNAs wore a blue and yellow ribbon.

The motion tabled by Quebec Solidaire MNA Vincent Marissal, calling for respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity, was passed unanimously and was followed by a minute's silence.