Quebec hockey players use teamwork (and some muscle) to push bus
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 8:38PM EDT
These Quebec hockey players certainly know the meaning of the word teamwork.
Players from the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League managed to push a bus out of the snow on Sunday.
In a video posted to the team on Twitter, the players can be seen working together to get the bus to reverse out of a slippery spot.
along with the video was the tweet: “When they say that a team has to push in the same direction, that's what they're talking about? We think we understood.”
The video has garnered nearly 10,000 views on Twitter in one day.
