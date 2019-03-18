

CTV Montreal





These Quebec hockey players certainly know the meaning of the word teamwork.

Players from the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League managed to push a bus out of the snow on Sunday.

In a video posted to the team on Twitter, the players can be seen working together to get the bus to reverse out of a slippery spot.

along with the video was the tweet: “When they say that a team has to push in the same direction, that's what they're talking about? We think we understood.”

The video has garnered nearly 10,000 views on Twitter in one day.



