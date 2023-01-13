Quebec hockey coach filmed knocking down player on ice suspended for 10 years
The coach who was filmed jumping on the ice during a minor field hockey game and knocking down a young player from the opposing team will have to spend 10 years away from the bench.
The Quebec-Beaupré-Charlevoix (QBC) Interleague Discipline Committee rendered its verdict on Friday in the highly publicized case. The three members of the committee met on Tuesday to review the situation before delivering the 10-year suspension Friday.
On Dec. 18 in Beaupré, in the Capitale-Nationale, the coach had left his bench when one of his players was lying on the ground after a contact.
Instead of going to assist his own player, as is customary in such a situation, the man went over his player and directly to the other player.
The coach then extended his left arm and knocked down the young opposing player, who fell to the ice before getting up almost immediately.
The league's disciplinary committee found that there was sufficient evidence to impose the 10-year suspension. The coach can still appeal the decision.
This incident occurred during a U15 B game and involved 13- and 14-year-olds.
A complaint to the Sûreté du Québec has also been filed by the father of the young player who was targeted.
The suspended coach is also the father of a player on the team he was coaching.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 13, 2023.
