Quebec recorded on Monday the most cases of COVID-19 in a single day with 4,571 new infections as the province also saw a jump of 21 new hospitalizations.

There are now 397 people in hospital with the virus after 49 people were admitted and 28 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

There are also 82 people in the intensive care unit, which is an increase of three from the previous day.

Of the new admissions to hospital, 27 were unvaccinated people and 22 were people who got their second dose of the vaccine more than seven days ago.

The health ministry said based on the last four weeks of COVID-19 data, people who are unvaccinated are 1.9 times more likely to get infected and 13.8 times more likely to end up in hospital.

Quebec's health minister Christian Dubé and public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation at a press conference Monday at 1 p.m. CTV News will carry the press conference live.

Three more people have also died from the coronavirus, for a total of 11,642 since March 2020.

Most of the new cases reported on Monday were from people who were double vaccinated. Of the 4,571 cases, 1,258 were from unvaccinated people, 220 were from people with one dose, and 3,093 cases were from people who got their second dose of the vaccine more than seven days ago.

Montreal account of 31 per cent of the new cases added on Monday after the city recorded 1,455 new cases.

The province also set a record for the positivity rate for new cases -- it's now at 10.1 per cent.

The number of active cases across Quebec also exploded in the last 24 hours with 6,585 more active infections, bringing the total to 26,143 cases.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Health-care workers administered another 47,287 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours for a total of 14,358,997 doses administered in Quebec.

As of Monday, Quebec has administered 7,228,748 first doses, 6,644,325 second doses, and 676,528 booster shots.

