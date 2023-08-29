Quebec highway closed after truck crashes into a power pole

A truck crash on Route-335 between Lepage and Saint-Roch roads resulted in the highway being closed in both directions for an undetermined amount of time. SOURCE: Quebec511 A truck crash on Route-335 between Lepage and Saint-Roch roads resulted in the highway being closed in both directions for an undetermined amount of time. SOURCE: Quebec511

