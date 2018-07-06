

CTV Montreal





While temperatures have come down on Friday, public health officials are warning that the Quebec residents should still take precautions in the wake of a week-long heatwave that claimed at least 44 lives throughout the province.

Of the deaths, 28 were in Montreal, many of which occurred in high rise buildings with no air conditioning. Many of the victims suffered from chronic health issues or mental illnesses and lived in areas known as ‘heat island,’ – regions prone to higher temperatures due to a lack of vegetation.

Another nine deaths occurred in the Eastern Townships. The region’s public health director, Melissa Genereux, said seven of them were men, half were middle aged and the rest were senior citizens.

She said the province’s coroners will investigate each death.

“The main purpose of getting these declarations of deaths is each case, the public needs to investigate them and understand if there’s residual risks in the places where these cases come from and if there’s any preventative measures that can be taken,” she said.

While the weather has cooled, Genereux said there are still risks as houses and apartments may take time too cool off. She advised using fans to bring cooler air in from the outside and said anyone suffering from aftereffects from the heat should seek medical care.