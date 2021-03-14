MONTREAL -- While Quebec's mass vaccination campaign has seen a major jump in daily shots given out in recent days, volunteer workers in the province's healthcare system say they haven't been given the priority they deserve.

Linda Paradis volunteers at her local CLSC and says that despite being in close contact with patients, many of whom are elderly, she still has not received a COVID-19 vaccine.

“A lot of the time, theyd on't have the mask on properly. I have to show them how to put it on properly,” she said. “I have to let them know that sometimes they put it on backwards and sometimes they put it on upside down.”

Hospital and CLSC staff were able to get access to the vaccines in January and February, but volunteers were told they would have to wait. But Paradis said the only difference is that the staff get paid and she does not.

“I have more contact with the people than the nurses taking registration, because they have their masks, they have the plexiglass. The gentleman at the door handing out masks, he's just handing out masks and taking their names. I'm the one with the most contact.”

The policy on vaccine priority is made at the provincial level. Representatives for the Monteregie East regional health authority and Quebec Public Health did not respond to requests for comment.

Infectious disease expert and physician Matthew Oughton said other jurisdictions in Canada, such as Ontario, are giving volunteers priority.

“Whether they're paid... or whether they're unpaid, they all have a very important role to play in making our hospitals and healthcare facilities functional, safe and enjoyable,” he said.

Paradis was able to book an appointment for next month due to her 70th birthday coming up later this year, but she said she's older than the average volunteer.

“The average age is 62, so they'll be waiting a while. We should have been vaccinated at minimum two months ago.”