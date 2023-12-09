Quebec health reform bill passes Saturday morning, after gov't invokes closure

Debates continued throughout the night in the Quebec legislature on Bill 15, which will implement sweeping reform in the health-care network.

The Legault government invoked closure - its fifth since coming to power – a process used to bring debate to a quick end and force passage of the bill.

Bill 15, An Act to make the health and social services system more efficient, was passed at 5:15 Saturday morning, after the results of an electronic vote at the national assembly were announced, with 75 votes in favour, 27 against and no abstentions.

Parliament was adjourned until Jan. 30, 2024.

Québec Solidaire MNA and spokesperson for the second opposition, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, was the last to oppose passage of the bill before the vote.

"It's a bad idea for our democracy, for our health-care system, for Quebec to impose the biggest reform of public services in Quebec's history under closure. This government has chosen confrontation. This government has chosen to invoke closure," said Nadeau-Dubois, shortly before the vote.

Opposition parties were persistent during the course of Friday evening, demanding the health minister explain each of the articles or amendments he was adopting.

In the end, MNAs were only able to work on ten or so articles.

Notably, Bill 15 creates the Santé Québec agency, which will be responsible for coordinating network operations. The ministry, on the other hand, will concentrate on defining major policies.

Santé Québec will become the sole employer, with the CISSS and CIUSSS integrated into it. Union accreditations will be merged. A single seniority list will also be introduced, allowing staff to move from one region to another.

The government had offered to extend the detailed study of Bill 15 to the opposition next week, an implicit 'admission' that much work remained on the bill, according to Québec Solidaire (QS) MNA Guillaume Cliche-Rivard.

That offer was rejected, in part because it included a deadline – the government insisted on completing the work by Dec. 15 at the latest, even though not all 2,000 articles had been gone through with a fine-tooth comb.

Closure was invoked at around 3 p.m. on Friday, cutting debates short, for express passage of the bill on Saturday.

Health Minister Christian Dubé maintains that his reform will give Quebecers better access to a health-care professional, particularly in emergencies and surgery, but Liberal leader Marc Tanguay argued just the opposite in a press briefing after the vote on Saturday morning.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 9, 2023.