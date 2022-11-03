Quebec health officials to give COVID-19 update

Quebec public health officials are scheduled to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province Thursday at 3 p.m.

Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau will be joined by Dr. Jean Longtin, a microbiologist and clinical expert in pandemic management at the Health Ministry.

As of Thursday morning, there were 1,934 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, an increase of 16 from the previous day.

In late October, the total COVID-19 deaths in Quebec passed the 17,000 mark.

