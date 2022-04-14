Quebec health ministry accidentally tweets link to adult video instead of COVID-19 portal

In this April 26, 2017, file photo is a Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) In this April 26, 2017, file photo is a Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadian military deploying to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees

Up to 150 Canadian Armed Forces members will soon be deploying to help manage the Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts in Poland, including helping thousands of Ukrainians come to Canada. Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement on Thursday at the Canadian Forces' military base in Trenton, Ont.

Russian warship badly damaged after Ukrainians claim strike

The Russian military sustained a major blow Thursday when the flagship of the country's Black Sea fleet was badly damaged and its crew evacuated. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles, while Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attack.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon