MONTREAL -- The Quebec government is set to unveil its strategy on how it plans to resume performing surgeries now that COVID-19 numbers have started decreasing.

However, no plan will work if the government continues to ignore the province's serious shortage of health care workers, stated Québec solidaire (QS) spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois Thursday morning.

He says he's concerned about the ongoing lack of health care personnel, insisting the reduction of COVID-19 cases won't change already-existing issues.

Nadeau-Dubois notes the Legault government must "massively" improve working conditions if it wants to attract people to the field.

The plan "must not forget this fundamental factor," he argued, adding Health Minister Christian Dubé must ask himself two questions: "How do we bring back the men and women who have left the health network in recent months?" and, "How do we bring back the women who have left to work in public network agencies?"

"These questions are unavoidable," said Nadeau-Dubois.

The waiting list for surgery is currently approaching 150,000 people.

Last week, Dubé indicated that he wants to implement a plan to catch up on surgeries by the end of August to give health care professionals a break this summer.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 10, 2021.