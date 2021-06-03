MONTREAL -- Quebecers could find out Thursday if their second COVID-19 vaccine doses will be moved up.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to give an update on the province's vaccination campaign at 1 p.m.

He will be joined by vaccination campaign director Daniel Paré, as well as Quebec's public health director, Doctor Horacio Arruda.

Last week, the health minister stated he would confirm whether specific priority groups could see their second dose vaccination appointments accelerated.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in the province has steadied recently, with daily infections below 300 in Quebec for three days in a row.

Quebec has also administered a total of 5,719,839 doses since the start of the vaccination campaign.

To date, 61.9 per cent of the population has received their first dose and almost half a million people have received their second dose.