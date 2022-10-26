Quebec health minister sets up crisis unit for Montreal-area ER waits
The Legault government is setting up a crisis unit in the Montreal region to deal with overflowing emergency rooms in hospitals.
Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement Wednesday at the National Assembly in Quebec City.
For weeks, waiting rooms have been overflowing in hospitals in Montreal and waiting times are interminable, particularly because of respiratory viruses that affect children.
At a press conference, Dubé described this situation as unacceptable.
He said he had asked the deputy minister to set up a crisis unit with the presidents of the Montreal CIUSSS.
Alongside him, the new junior health minister Sonia Bélanger, herself from the health network, said that this crisis cell with the presidents of the CIUSSS was a first.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 26, 2022.
