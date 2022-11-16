Quebec health minister strongly recommends masks with surge in respiratory infections, ER crisis

Quebec's health minister is strongly recommending people wear masks in public as the province battles COVID-19, a surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu.

The measure is not obligatory and the recommendation does not apply to schools and daycares.

Quebec public health officials are giving an update on the "triple threat" currently burdening hospitals: the combination of influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau are addressing the media live now, accompanied by Assistant Deputy Health Minister Daniel Desharnais.

While the spread of influenza is currently under control, the numbers are expected to rise in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, RSV cases have surged among children, pushing pediatric hospitals over capacity.

"Unfortunately, and without surprise, today we're announcing that we're entering flu season," said Boileau.

Cases of influenza will "inevitably" rise, she added, as they have in Ontario.

More to come.