MONTREAL -- Quebec wants to promote information sharing between patients, their caregivers, managers and researchers, both public and private.

Health Minister Christian Dubé tabled Bill 19, described as a "mammoth" bill, on Friday, which amends 27 laws in Quebec.

He said the bill is part of a strategy to transform the health-care system to make it more "efficient and humane."

If passed, Bill 19 would remove barriers to information sharing. A patient would not only be able to see his or her own information but also know who has seen it.

The goal is also to streamline information access processes for researchers in the public system, who often have to jump through hoops to get it, they say.

As for external researchers, Quebec proposes to create an organization, a "trusted third party" which would be responsible for receiving and processing their requests.

In return, it commits to informing residents of the anticipated uses of their information, and to sanctioning any person who would consult documents without being entitled to them.

A patient could, under the bill, prohibit private researchers from accessing their data.

This is the third bill in a few weeks that the Legault government has introduced in the area of health, after those concerning the remuneration of doctors and the Youth Protection Branch.