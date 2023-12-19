Health minister asks for Quebecers' help to relieve overloaded ERs

Health Minister Christian Dubé has once again asked for the public's help in easing the strain on Quebec's emergency departments as the holiday season approaches.

He is asking people who do not need urgent care to avoid the emergency room, reminding them that family medicine or specialized nurse practitioner clinics are an available option. So are pharmacists, who can provide professional advice.

Although waiting times are longer, people can also speak to a nurse and even get an appointment at a winter clinic through the the 8-1-1 line.

With a view to taking concrete steps to free up ERs, Dubé has resurrected his crisis unit in the form of "a small group" of experts called upon to draw up a list of best practices to be used throughout the network.

Dr. Gilbert Boucher, president of the Quebec Association of Emergency Medicine Specialists and emergency physician at the Montreal Heart Institute, welcomed the committee's return. He added that weekly discussions would be held over the next 10 weeks to ensure rapid action.

Stretcher occupancy rates exceeded 125 per cent in several hospitals across the province on Tuesday morning, according to Index Santé.

The situation seemed more critical in certain regions, such as Lanaudière and the Laurentians, where some facilities were showing occupancy rates of over 200 per cent.

Last weekend, the Regroupement des chefs d'urgence du Quebec, the association of doctors in charge of the province's emergency rooms, called on the health minister to address the situation, which "has deteriorated dramatically" and gotten "out of control" in the province's hospital emergency departments.

In a letter addressed to the health minister and reported by various media, the group criticized the government's "inertia" as "the crisis only gets worse."

At the press conference, Quebec's director of public health, Dr. Luc Boileau, noted that the COVID-19, influenza and RSV viruses continue to circulate. He invited people to get vaccinated quickly to slow the spread and avoid complications.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 19, 2023. The Canadian Press health content receives funding through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial choices.