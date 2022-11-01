Quebec health minister announces three measures to deal with ER overcrowding
Faced with overflowing emergency rooms across Quebec, the government is launching three key measures that will be implemented in the coming days and weeks.
At a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Montreal, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced the first measures suggested by his new crisis unit, which includes nurses, doctors, and ministry officials.
First, Quebec wants to maximize the use of the 811 line to avoid visits to the emergency room by patients who could have been taken care of otherwise. When in doubt, Quebecers are encouraged to call the service and if necessary, they will get an appointment at a clinic.
The government will also open specialized nurse practitioner clinics. In the coming weeks, two of them will open in Montreal, in the east and in the centre-south.
Finally, Quebec wants to facilitate the transfer of patients who no longer need hospital care, but who do not have access to beds outside the hospital. The government also wants to provide more care for patients at home. This will help hospitals to open up more beds for people waiting in emergency rooms.
Health officials have been aware of these solutions for a long time, Dubé admitted, but they have never been implemented.
"It's all in the execution. It's a question of execution," he insisted.
According to the Indexsanté website, which tracks hourly occupancy rates in Quebec emergency rooms, they remained very high early Tuesday. They were 183 per cent in the Lanaudière region, 158 per cent in the Laurentians, 137 per cent in the Outaouais, 129 per cent on the island of Montreal, 128 per cent in Chaudière-Appalaches, 123 per cent in Montérégie and 111 per cent in the Quebec City region.
Last week, an Indexsanté report indicated very high occupancy rates and many stays on stretchers for more than 48 hours, but especially in Montreal and outlying regions. Tuesday's report shows that the situation has deteriorated elsewhere in Quebec.
According to public data from the Ministry of Health, about 13 per cent of patients on stretchers are people who no longer need to be there. The problem is that the system is not able to accommodate them in the right place. Some need rehabilitative care, others need a place in a residential and long-term care centre or home support.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 1, 2022.
