MONTREAL -- The province’s health institute is warning against the use of drugs that haven’t been adequately tested to treat patients with the COVID-19 virus.

In a release on Sunday, INESSS said that despite positive results from a clinical trial on a small sample of patients, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine should only be used on those who have severe symptoms of COVID-19, on a case-by-case basis, decided by a committee of experts.

“The uncertainty surrounding the efficiency and the safety of these treatments does not support general use of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine by patients with a COVID-19 diagnosis regardless of the stage of the virus,” the institute’s website reads.

While a study revealed that the use of the treatments can reduce how long a person will be contagious for, a Chinese pilot study has shown no added benefits to standard care.

Other studies are underway.