The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is recommending the COVID-19 mu (B.1.621) variant and its sublineage (B.1.621.1) be included on the SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest (VoI) list.

"Due to the international health situation, the recent increase in the number of cases of the lineage B.1.621 (mu) in Quebec and its classification as a variant of interest by several agencies... the INSPQ recommends that variant B.1.621 (Mu) and its sublineages be included in the list of SARS-CoV-2 in Quebec," a report from the INSPQ reads.

The Public Health Unit of Canada lists Mu as a variant of interest, but not as a variant of concern (VoC).

The VoC list includes the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants.

Mu cases were detected in BC and Ontario and the first Quebec Mu cas was identified on May 18. The INSPQ confirmed 156 cases as of Sept. 16, but that number may be higher.

"It should be noted that the delays intrinsic to whole genome sequencing analyses certainly cause an underestimation of the number of cases of this number of cases of this lineage and its sublineage," the INSPQ said.

The INSPQ said in its report that due to the established criteria defining a variant of interest, Quebec should add Mu to the list.

When a variant is classified as such, it can be reported to the regional public health authorities and can be included in the regularly released statistics.

The Mu Variant Report from the data aggregating site Outbreak.info says that worldwide there were 9,773 mu variant cases (7,279: B.1.621 and 2,494: B.1.621.1) as of Sept. 24.

A World Health Organization statement on booster doses said variants are a reason to possibly introduce booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine though the WHO adds, "To date, the evidence remains limited and still inconclusive on any widespread need for booster doses following a primary vaccination series."

The INSPQ cites a study saying the Mu variant was 7.6 times more resistant to the PfizerBioNtech vaccine than the original strain and more resistant to the vaccine than the other variants, including Delta.