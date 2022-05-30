Quebec health-care union accuses minister of bad faith negotiating

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube responds to a question after revealing the province's new health care plan during a news conference in Montreal on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube responds to a question after revealing the province's new health care plan during a news conference in Montreal on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Mexico tourist zone in path of Hurricane Agatha

Bands of rain and gusty winds lashed Mexico's southern Pacific coast Monday as the first hurricane of the eastern Pacific season, advanced slowly toward a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon