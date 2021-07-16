MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting 83 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total number of people infected to 376,192 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed three more deaths, a total of 11,235.

None of the deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, while three were before July 14.

Hospitalizations are up by three, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 84.

Of those, 25 people are in intensive care; up by two.

To date, 364,328 people have recovered from the illness.

On July 14, a total of 16,406 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 101,415 more vaccinations in the province; 99,852 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,563 doses before July 15 for a total of 9,853,761 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 30,484 doses were given for a cumulative total of 9,884,245, or 72.4 per cent of the population.

As of July 15, 6,141,226 Quebecers, or 82 per cent, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 3,733,742 people, or 50 per cent, have received two.

The province has received 11,525,359 vaccine doses so far.