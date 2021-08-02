MONTREAL -- Quebec has 154 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 501 since the last update on Friday, bringing the total number of people infected to 377,798 since the start of the pandemic.

The province has noted it will not be providing daily updates on weekends and statutory holidays.

The province's health officials also confirmed no new deaths, a total of 11,241.

Hospitalizations are up by one, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 61.

Of those, 17 people are in intensive care, the same as the previous update.

To date, 365,451 people have recovered from the illness.

On July 31, a total of 10,906 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 38,883 more vaccinations in the province; 38,247 doses in the last 24 hours and 363 doses before Aug. 1 for a total of 11,330,968 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 39,551 doses were given for a cumulative total of 11,370,519, or 74.3 per cent of the population.

As of Aug. 1, a total of 6,284,327 Quebecers, or 84 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 4,993,700 people, or 66 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received two.

The province has received 13,345,879 vaccine doses so far.

This week, 585,000 doses of Pfizer are expected to arrive in the province.