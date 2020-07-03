MONTREAL -- Quebec gymnast Thierry Pellerin was arrested at his Lévis home on Thursday for alleged sexual offences against minors.

The Lévis police service said Pellerin, who is 22, will appear at the Quebec City courthouse on Friday.

He is expected to be charged with luring a person under the age of 18, inciting sexual contact, producing child pornography and transmitting sexually explicit material to a minor.

Police say an investigation into Pellerin began at the beginning of last month when they were made aware of potential luring.

Pellerin was often in contact with athletes under the age of 18. He committed the alleged offenses through social media, according to police.

Search and arrest warrants were issued and Quebec provincial police (SQ) technology was used to help the Lévis police investigators analyze the suspect's electronics.

The Lévis police say they have reason to believe Pellerin could have other victims. Any information relevant to the investigation should be transmitted to them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2020.