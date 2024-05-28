Quebec groups apply to Supreme Court for repatriation of 1982 Constitution

Several groups and individuals filed an application as a single unit for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada, in connection with the challenge to the unilateral patriation of the Constitution in 1982.

Droits collectifs Québec, Justice pour le Québec and the Institut de recherche sur l'autodétermination des peuples et les indépendances nationales (IRAI), along with individuals, are asking the Supreme Court to overturn the decisions of the Court of Appeal last March and the Superior Court in August 2023.

They are not asking the Supreme Court to hear the merits of the case but rather to send the case back to the Superior Court to be heard on its merits, and not dismissed at the preliminary stage.

In August 2023, the Superior Court granted the request of the Attorney General of Canada and ruled the groups' motion inadmissible. They were contesting the legality of the process of repatriating the Constitution.

On the merits, these groups argued that the unanimous agreement of the provinces was legally required, that there had been a breach in the separation of powers at the time of the 1981 Reference, and that there was a "constitutional custom" requiring the consent of any affected province to make a change to the federal pact that would affect its powers and jurisdictions.