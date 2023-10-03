Montreal

    • Quebec granting $11M for 15 climate change projects in nine countries

    The Quebec government is granting almost $11 million to support 15 projects in nine French-speaking countries vulnerable to climate change.

    Provincial Environment Minister Benoit Charette is slated to make the announcement at the Adaptation Futures international conference on climate change, which begins on Tuesday at the Palais des congrès.

    According to the government press release, Quebec is "reaffirming its commitment to supporting initiatives in French-speaking African and Caribbean countries vulnerable to climate change."

    The projects are expected to be carried out in nine countries -- Benin, Burundi, Guinea, Haiti, Mali, Morocco, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia -- "following a fourth call for projects under the International Climate Cooperation Programme (ICCP)."

    The projects are designed to "promote the adaption of agricultural environments to climate change," support the transition to green energies and "increase the resilience of populations in the face of water shortages and restore ecosystems sensitive to climate upheaval."

    "We are making the most of Quebec's know-how to support French-speaking countries and communities that need it most while helping to achieve international climate objectives," said Charette.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 3, 2023.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH LIVE

    WATCH LIVE House of Commons voting to elect new Speaker, 7 MPs vying for role

    Members of Parliament are casting their ballots to elect a new House of Commons Speaker after hearing last-minute pitches from the seven candidates vying for the key role. It is a day for the Canadian political history books as Canada's 38th Speaker will be elected to lead the chamber as its impartial adjudicator after a time of international headline-grabbing acrimony.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News