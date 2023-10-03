Quebec granting $11M for 15 climate change projects in nine countries

The Quebec government is granting almost $11 million to support 15 projects in nine French-speaking countries vulnerable to climate change.

Provincial Environment Minister Benoit Charette is slated to make the announcement at the Adaptation Futures international conference on climate change, which begins on Tuesday at the Palais des congrès.

According to the government press release, Quebec is "reaffirming its commitment to supporting initiatives in French-speaking African and Caribbean countries vulnerable to climate change."

The projects are expected to be carried out in nine countries -- Benin, Burundi, Guinea, Haiti, Mali, Morocco, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia -- "following a fourth call for projects under the International Climate Cooperation Programme (ICCP)."

The projects are designed to "promote the adaption of agricultural environments to climate change," support the transition to green energies and "increase the resilience of populations in the face of water shortages and restore ecosystems sensitive to climate upheaval."

"We are making the most of Quebec's know-how to support French-speaking countries and communities that need it most while helping to achieve international climate objectives," said Charette.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 3, 2023.