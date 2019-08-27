

The Canadian Press





The Quebec Grain Growers are calling for immediate government action to support the Quebec grain sector in the face of the crisis caused by the ongoing trade war.

They point out that the United States government is providing significant financial assistance to its affected producers.

The Grain Growers of Quebec argue that the last 14 months of discussions and exchanges with the governments of Canada and Quebec have not brought any significant results.

"The federal government is showing great indifference to grain producers affected by the unstable business climate created by political decisions beyond the control of agricultural producers," said Grain Growers President Christian Overbeek. "The trade war between the United States and China and the tense relations between Canada and China have an impact on the ability of Quebec producers to market their crops or obtain an adequate price."

He adds that the American government subsidies for its producers substantially reduce the competitiveness of companies in Quebec.

Provincial producers have observed that grain prices, particularly for soybeans and canola, have declined significantly for several months and that risk management programs are ineffective.

Quebec grain producers say they represent some 10,500 producers in Quebec. They produce and market grains including corn, wheat, barley and oats, as well as oilseeds, such as soybeans and canola.