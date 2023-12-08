MONTREAL
    • Quebec government votes to abolish the office of lieutenant governor

    An overall view of the National Assembly, during question period, at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot An overall view of the National Assembly, during question period, at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

    The day after the appointment of the first Indigenous person to occupy the position of lieutenant governor in Quebec, the national assembly voted unanimously for the abolition of this office.

    Mi'kmaq administrator and former leader Manon Jeannotte, therefore, received a clear message upon her arrival in office, barely 24 hours after being appointed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to replace J. Michel Doyon.

    Québec Solidaire tabled a motion calling for the end of what is described as a symbol of colonialism.

    The motion calls for its replacement by a democratic institution.

    The 100 MPs from all parties present in the chamber all voted in favour of the motion without debate.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 8, 2023.

