Quebec government to provide economic update on Nov. 7

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard announced Thursday morning that he will offer his economic update on Nov. 7.

In a press scrum at the Quebec legislature, Girard said he has heard the public's concerns about housing, homelessness and adaptation to climate change.

He would not comment on the specific measures he intends to put in place.



The government stressed the importance of reaching an agreement with the federal government on housing by Friday of next week. Quebec is ready to match the $900 million for social housing.

"If we don't have the $900 million from the federal government, resources are limited in Quebec City, so the program we'll be announcing on November 7 will be less significant," Premier François Legault said upon his arrival for question period.

He criticized the federal government for "persisting with all kinds of conditions."

Girard said he had shared his demands with federal Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

"There's a time to discuss, then there's a time to agree. We're at the point where we have to agree," he said.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 5, 2023.