Quebec may uninvite 'great replacement theory' supporter to consult on immigration

The Legault government in Quebec may uninvite ethnonationalist Alexandre Cormier-Denis from the consultation on immigration currently taking place in the national assembly.

Cormier-Denis' name appears on the list of people who will be speaking at the consultation late on Thursday.

On Wednesday, all the parties represented in the national assembly expressed unease at hearing the man, whose right-wing positions are very clear-cut.

Cormier-Denis is described by the media outlet "Pivot" as a pro-independence activist, conservative and supporter of the "national right." His favourite themes are "migratory submergence" and the "great replacement theory."

Cormier-Denis gained notoriety for organizing a meeting in 2016 with Marine Le Pen, then president of France's radical right-wing Front National party.

At a news scrum on Wednesday, Quebec Solidaire (QS) MNA Haroun Bouazzi said: "Do we agree with conspiracy theories, supremacist theories? Obviously, I disagree."

For its part, the Parti Québécois (PQ) has said it will be absent from the consultation and will refrain from asking Cormier-Denis any questions if he appears on Thursday.

Liberal opposition MNA Monsef Derraji argued that the national assembly should hear a plurality of voices during general consultations.