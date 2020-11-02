MONTREAL -- The Quebec Agriculture Ministry is warning people not to consume certain products made by a Montreal company, Qualifruits.

The ministry says some of the products were not prepared so as to preserve their safety, even though they do not present any unusual odours or smells.

The products include some ready-to-eat meals, salads assembled in store and various cut fruits and vegetables normally sealed in store.

Qualifruits is located at 5818 Westminster Avenue in Cote St-Luc. The products in question bear the Qualifruits Encore C.S.L label.

The recalled foods had a sell-by date of November 2 and were only sold at the above location.

People who have these products are advised not to eat them and to either throw them away or bring them back to the store.