

CTV Montreal





The Provincial government announced a $550,000 investment to facilitate the implementation of 23 projects looking to reduce homophobia.

The goal is to promote the "recognition and respect of sexual minorities while helping to combat discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression," according to a statement released Tuesday.

Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee announced the impending projects, which came about after a call-out for proposals. The Fight Against Homophobia and Transphobia program was introduced in 2011 to support projects by community and LGBTQ organizations.

It was renewed as part of Quebec's action plan to fight homophobia and transphobia, and will go on until 2022.

Vallee said special attention was paid to activities that prioritzed the prevention of sexual violence, or provided after-care for victims.