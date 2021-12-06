MONTREAL -- Quebec Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel is once again defending her "historic" offers to public child care workers as an unlimited strike by CSN members continues and another by CSQ members is set to begin on Thursday.

In an interview on 98.5 FM Monday morning, LeBel says she finds it "strange" that the CSN-affiliated Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS) is continuing its indefinite strike after Quebec tabled its "historic offers."

The minister claims she offered an increase of 18-20 per cent over three years for educators and 11 per cent for support staff in the early childhood centres (CPE).

She notes the demands of the CSQ and FTQ unions were more reasonable, while those of the CSN were "through the roof."

The indefinite strike by CSN union members began last Wednesday.

The CSQ-affiliated Fédération des intervenantes en petite enfance (FIPEQ) announced last Friday that it plans to launch its indefinite strike on Thursday unless significant progress is made at the negotiating table.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 6, 2021.