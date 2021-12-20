The Quebec government has cancelled all public activities indefinitely due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the province, fuelled by the Omicron variant.

The government noted Sunday that all ministers will have their activities restricted as it continues to monitor the rapid increase in cases and hospitalizations.

This comes after a record-breaking 3,846 new infections were confirmed Sunday, with 29 more people in hospital.

Additionally, there are currently 1,353 active COVID-19 outbreaks, 31 more than on Saturday.