MONTREAL -- Quebec is backtracking and will not allow medical assistance in dying for people with serious mental health problems.

Health and Social Services Minister Danielle McCann made the announcement Monday morning before the opening of the National Forum on the Evolution of the End-of-Life Care Act, which is being held in Montreal.

McCann said the province must first continue the consultation process and obtain real social consensus so that citizens feel confident and comfortable with the choices that will be made.

Likewise, the public consultations, which were to last only a day or two, will last as long as it takes to build that social consensus, she said.

The minister says she has taken seriously concerns that have been raised since the debate on access to medical assistance in dying started, so she wants to "take a break" and listen to more suggestions, comments and recommendations.

She also said that people who suffer from serious degenerative physical diseases causing significant suffering that the medical community cannot relieve, and which meet the other criteria of the law, will continue to be able to have access to medical assistance in dying, as the courts have ruled.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

