Sherbrooke will no longer be getting any support from the provincial government in its bid to host the 2021 Francophonie Games.

International relations and Francophonie Minister Nadine Girault said Friday that the provincial government is rescinding its financial support for the bid.

In February Quebec had committed to spending $17 million on the games, and that the federal government was willing to spend about that amount, while the city of Sherbrooke was pledging $5 million in support.

The games were originally awarded to New Brunswick, but that province pulled out when the cost for the games ballooned from an original estimate of $17 million to $130 million.

Girault's press attaché said the timeline to prepare the games was too tight and there was a risk of even more cost overruns that would have to be picked up by the province.