Police work will be closely monitored during the G7 summit protests.

The Quebec government has given three independent observers a mandate to report on the work of law enforcement agencies - particularly their interactions with protestors.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said Wednesday he wanted to ensure that police would exercise necessary restraint towards protestors.

He also added that people who disagree with the G7 summit in La Malbaie have the "democratic right" to express their anger and take to the streets.

For the moment, three protests are planned to take place as of Wednesday.