Quebec giving Hydro-Quebec more time to prepare so wind energy projects end up in the right locations

Quebec will give Hydro-Quebec more time to publish a call for tenders for wind energy production. The projects would not have been carried out under optimal conditions if the Crown corporation had not had more time, according to the Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Pierre Fitzgibbon.

Hydro-Québec was supposed to publish the criteria for two calls for tenders, announced last August, for a block of 1,000 megawatts (MW) of wind power and another block of 1,300 MW of renewable energy, by December 31.

However, the Crown corporation needs more time to establish the criteria for the tender. "What Hydro-Quebec realized is that if there is no additional data, there could be requests for projects in places where it would not be possible to do it quickly," Fitzgibbon explained.

By giving Hydro-Quebec more time, the minister believes that projects will be carried out more quickly in a context where the Crown corporation anticipates that it will need new sources of energy in 2027. "It will allow us to go faster for the deployment. Even though we're going to lose, two, three months, we're going to gain time."

The tender is now expected to be released by the end of March and projects could be in service around 2027.

The Legault government is thus allowing the Crown corporation to "get back on board, prepare good mapping, prepare the ground for places where it is on the one hand socially acceptable, where there is wind and the transmission can be done relatively quickly," the minister summarized.

The location of projects is a major factor in their cost. By having more time to write the call for tenders, Hydro-Quebec could favour locations near transmission lines, among others. "We wanted to avoid the private sector coming in with projects, which for them make sense, but, for us, don't make sense as much at the social level as at the transportation level."

