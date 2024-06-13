Quebec giving $200 million to support struggling agricultural producers

Struggling with catastrophic weather events last summer and skyrocketing operating costs, agricultural producers are finally getting the help they've been asking for from Quebec.

Agriculture Minister André Lamontagne announced Thursday in Les Cèdres, Montérégie, that the provincial government will inject $200 million into various initiatives to support producers.

On the one hand, the aid is intended to counter the devastating effects of the weather, which caused both flooding in southwestern Quebec and drought in Abitibi-Témiscamingue last summer. It will also provide a financial boost to producers whose costs have soared in the wake of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

One of the programs is also designed to protect them against rising interest rates hitting the sector hard, since agriculture requires considerable investment.

Quebec is also announcing significant administrative relief, a long-standing demand of producers.



