MONTREAL -- Quebec's interim director of public health Dr. Luc Boileau said the province will receive 6,300 Paxlovid treatments are on the way, as the hospitalization numbers slow.

The new-look team from Quebec's Ministry of Health updated the province on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province, saying that the peak number of infections is nearing.

Health Minister Christian Dubé sat alongside newly appointed interim-head of public health Luc Boileau, and assistant deputy to the minister of health Dr. Lucie Opatrny.

Boileau said though cases have likely come close to peaking, some restrictions will remain in place and be lightened over time.

"This disease will not disappear quickly, it will stay for quite a while," Boileau said.

Tuesday was the first day of in-person classes for daycare, elementary and high school students, and the province lifted its 10 p.m. curfew on Monday.

Dube said the health network still is dealing with a staff shortage, though the situation is improving. At its peak, the province was lacking around 20,000 workers, and that number has dropped to around 12,000.

"We still need, however, a lot of people to come back," said Dubé.

It is the first time officials have spoken to the press since Health Canada approved the first oral COVID-19 medication, Paxlovid, and it comes after the province saw huge increases in deaths due to the novel coronavirus one the weekend.

Dubé said that although the anti-viral pill is good news, the province continues to push vaccination.

"Our best weapon is still the vaccination," said Dubé.

Opatrny said the province will be getting just 6,300 Paxlovid treatments, and those will go to priority patients throughout the province.

"There are a few doses, and they have to be focused on those who are at risk," Boileau added.

The province is expecting 19,000 treatments in April.

Dube said it is "too soon" to say whether the booster shot will be added to the COVID-19 vaccine passport.