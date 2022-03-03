Quebec gas prices soar with no sign of slowing down

Gas prices in Quebec are expected to continue rising dramatically due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to CAA, average prices in the province are 170.2/L as of Thursday.

That's compared to Wednesday when the average was 168.9/L.

The price at the pump has been steadily climbing, with last week's average rated at 166.6/L and last month's at 161.3/L.

CAA points out the lowest price point in the past month was 162.6/L, with the highest at 168.9/L for both the past month and year.

The lowest price in the last year? 123.1/L.

It's a trend that's happening across Canada, with every province except Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island seeing a remarkable increase in prices, most notably over the last two days.

British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador are recording the highest average prices, at 178.6/L and 175.7/L respectively, closely followed by Quebec.

The provinces with the lowest prices are currently Manitoba at 149.9/L and Alberta at 151.2/L.