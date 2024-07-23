MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec funnels another $413 million to Airbus A220 program

    Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, left, Premier François Legault, centre, and Benoît Schultz, CEO of Airbus SE's Canadian unit, right, speak at a press conference in Montreal, Friday, February 4, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press) Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon, left, Premier François Legault, centre, and Benoît Schultz, CEO of Airbus SE's Canadian unit, right, speak at a press conference in Montreal, Friday, February 4, 2022. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press)
    The Quebec government is investing another $413 million in the Airbus A220 commercial jet program, formerly known as the C Series.

    Quebec Premier Francois Legault made the announcement this afternoon at the Airbus assembly site in Mirabel, Que.

    He said Airbus is investing $1.2 billion in the program, and has guaranteed that two-thirds of the jobs involved in building the jets will remain in Quebec.

    The investment maintains Quebec's 25-per-cent share in the program and postpones the government's exit from its investment by five years, to 2035 instead of 2030.

    The injection of funds follows a previous government investment of $380 million in 2022, after Airbus invested $1.1 billion.

    The Quebec government funnelled $1.3 billion into Bombardier's C series program in 2015, before it was purchased by Airbus in 2018.


    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 23, 2024.

