Quebec funding criminal record checks for community organization volunteers

It will now be more accessible and less expensive for Quebec community organizations to check the criminal records of people who want to donate time to their cause.

On Tuesday morning, Chantal Rouleau, the minister responsible for social solidarity and community action, announced funding to verify criminal records of volunteers at organizations with vulnerable clientele.

"For some community organizations, security screening is a major issue. They must ensure that their staff members, whether salaried or volunteers, do not pose a risk to their various clients, who are often in precarious situations," said Rouleau in a press release.

The funding amounts to $6 million over five years. It will be administered by Quebec's federation of volunteer centres (FCABQ) and the Réseau de l'action bénévole du Québec.

These organizations "will ensure that the program meets the needs of community organizations whose volunteers work with targeted clientele," the release states.

"The deployment of this program will make it possible to harmonize the procedure for requesting a criminal record check for community organizations, while ensuring that only those who work with clients at risk of abuse or exploitation and in contexts that lend themselves to it will be subject to checks," said Public Safety Minister François Bonnardel.

The Jebenevole.ca platform, which enables networking between organizations and volunteers, will also be updated, notably with the addition of a secure registration form.

According to FCABQ and Statistics Canada data, approximately 2.2 million Quebecers, or about one in four people, volunteer with an organization.

However, nearly 45 per cent of the population gave their time informally, according to 2018 figures.

The approximately 300 million hours of their time donated equals over 145,000 full-time jobs and would have a monetary value of nearly $56 billion.

Canada's National Volunteer Week is from April 16 to April 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 11, 2023.