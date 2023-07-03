Quebec forest fires intensity has decreased in recent days: authorities

The intensity of forest fires has decreased in several regions of Quebec over the past few days due to weather conditions, the Public Safety Ministry of Public Safety said in an update published on its website on Sunday morning.

According to the forest fire protection society (SOPFEU), 101 fires were still active in the province on Sunday evening, 68 of which were in intensive zones.

Some 150 additional firefighters arrived on Sunday afternoon.The South Korean contingent is due to receive a two-day briefing before being deployed to Lebel-sur-Quévillon on Wednesday for a 30-day period.

Three fires are still spreading, including the one near Mistissini, while the others are contained but still cover large areas.

"The situation now allows several communities to reintegrate their populations," Public Safety also indicated in its update.

The residents of Lebel-sur-Quévillon were able to return to their homes on Saturday.

On Sunday, however, the evacuation notice for the Millage 20 sector in Senneterre, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, was still in force.

"Today (Sunday), air quality will be good in eastern Quebec. However, it will remain poor in Nord-du-Québec. The situation therefore remains to be monitored for people at risk and for the general public," public safety said.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements concerning poor air quality in certain areas of northern Quebec, including Chibougamau and Matagami.

"High concentrations of fine particles from forest fires are causing poor air quality and reduced visibility in places. These conditions could persist for the next few days", said the federal agency in its bulletins.

An Environment Canada warning was not in force for the greater Montreal area on Sunday morning. While the city was still in fifth place among the world's most polluted cities, according to the IQAir website, on Sunday morning, it had fallen to forty-sixth place by the evening, when air quality returned to acceptable levels.

On Sunday evening, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry announced a partial lifting of the ban on open fires in or near forests, as well as a change to the ban on forest access on Crown land and the closure of forest roads.

A number of areas in Nord-du-Québec, Côte-Nord, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Abitibi and La Tuque in Mauricie are still subject to these bans.