Quebec is launching a live kidney donation program with a goal to help more people get off the waiting list for kidneys and get well faster.

The new program will be coordinated by the CHUM and will receive $1.5 million in funding annually for the five hospital centres in Quebec that perform kidney transplants.

Nearly 800 people are currently on the waiting list in the province – lagging behind the rest of the country.

Health Minister Gaetan Barrette said Friday that Quebec is a leader in Canada when it comes to transplants in general, but living-donor donations are about half of the national average.

Barrette said it’s urgent Quebecers boost that rate.

“Only 5.8 patients per million people are receiving living transplants, am I clear? The Canadian average is a bit over 13. We are aiming at 15 by three years from now and for 20 by five years from now,” said Barrette.

Barrette said the risks for kidney donors are extremely minimal and one of the goals with this new program is inform the public about that low risk.

Barrette said much effort has been placed over the years to harvest organs from the deceased, but now the focus needs to shift to the living, adding that most people don't realize they can donate a kidney and live a healthy life with one kidney.

Recipients of live organs fare well too; they live better and longer than those who receive and organ from a person who has passed away.

The wait for organ transplants can be agonizing; people receiving dialysis treatments have only a 50 per cent survival rate after five years.